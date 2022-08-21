May 6, 1952-August 13, 2022

Thomas J. (Tom) Koenigsfeld, 70, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home on August 13, 2022.

Tom was born on May 6, 1952, son of Lloyd and Gladys Steffen Koenigsfeld in Waterloo and also lived in Raymond and Dunkerton. He married Nancy Peters on September 4, 1976, in Waterloo. After graduating from Don Bosco High School in 1970, he was enlisted in the Army Reserve from 1972-1978. He was employed at Rath Packing and John Deere, retiring from John Deere in 2014 after 35 years.

Tom’s passion was restoring and maintaining classic cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed working on the acreage and taking care of his family. Tom loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and of course, his wife, Nancy. They enjoyed taking many vacations together.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, T.J. (Brooke) Koenigsfeld of Waterloo, Jerry (Malissa) Koenigsfeld of Evansdale, and daughter Lindsey (Sylvan) Walliser of San Marcos, California; grandchildren Sloan and Teagan Walliser, Kinsley and Kanden Koenigsfeld; his sister Mary (Todd) Paine of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Gladys Koenigsfeld.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A gathering will be held immediately following in the Parish Hall at Queen of Peace Catholic church located at 320 Mulberry St. The service will be livestreamed at https://queenofpeaceparish.net/live-streaming

Tom’s wishes were to be cremated. His final resting place will be at Poyner Township Cemetery located on Gilbertville Road, Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.