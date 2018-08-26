WATERLOO — Thomas Joseph “Tom,” “T.J.,” “Huck” or “Finn” Finn, 66, of Billings, Mont., died July 1 in Billings of natural causes.
He was born Oct. 3, 1951, in Waterloo to James L. and Nellie E. (Craig) Finn.
Survived by: his sister, Kathy (Jack) Herter of Casper, Wyo.; and by many extended family members.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and five brothers, James R. Finn, John T. Finn, Lawrence C. Finn, Terrance F. Finn and Michael P. Finn.
Services: No services are being held at this time. Tom’s ashes will be spread on the Mississippi River in the summer of 2019. The date and exact location will be determined later.
Tom loved the time he spent on the river with numerous friends and relatives. If anyone has input on the ideal location to spread his ashes on the Mississippi, please contact his sister at 1211 Cornwall, Casper, WY 82609.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.