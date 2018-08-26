Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Thomas J. Finn

Thomas Finn

WATERLOO — Thomas Joseph “Tom,” “T.J.,” “Huck” or “Finn” Finn, 66, of Billings, Mont., died July 1 in Billings of natural causes.

He was born Oct. 3, 1951, in Waterloo to James L. and Nellie E. (Craig) Finn.

Survived by: his sister, Kathy (Jack) Herter of Casper, Wyo.; and by many extended family members.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and five brothers, James R. Finn, John T. Finn, Lawrence C. Finn, Terrance F. Finn and Michael P. Finn.

Services: No services are being held at this time. Tom’s ashes will be spread on the Mississippi River in the summer of 2019. The date and exact location will be determined later.

Tom loved the time he spent on the river with numerous friends and relatives. If anyone has input on the ideal location to spread his ashes on the Mississippi, please contact his sister at 1211 Cornwall, Casper, WY 82609.

Celebrate
the life of: Thomas J. Finn (1951-2018)
