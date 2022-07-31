 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Hardy

Thomas Hardy

July 26, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Thomas Hardy, 83, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Clarksville.

Survivors are his wife, Anita Hardy of Shell Rock, Iowa; three sons, Todd (Ronda) Hardy of Shell Rock, Iowa, Roy (Jo) Hardy of Waverly, Iowa and Joel (Nicole) Hardy of Clarksville, Iowa; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Ione Hardy of Clarksville.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Memorials maybe directed to the Shell Rock Firefighters Association, Cedar Valley Hospice or Iowa Donor Network. Online condolence can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

