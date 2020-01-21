(1944-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Thomas G. Westemeier, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Jan. 20, at home.
He was born June 15, 1944, in Waterloo, the son of Lawrence William Sr. and Viola Schnieders Westemeier. He married Mary Kay Fisher on June 10, 1967, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Thomas served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was employed with the Waterloo Fire Department for many years, retiring in June 1999. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served as the secretary/treasure for Knights of Columbus Council 700.
Survivors include: his wife; his son, Tim (Alison) Westemeier of Milton, Ga.; his daughter, Cindy (John) Bamford of Oelwein; seven grandchildren, Cassie, Corrie Anne, Brian, Ian, Jeremy, Michael, and Blakely; five great-grandchildren with two on the way; two brothers, LeRoy (Norma) Westemeier of Jesup and Gene (Joan) Westemeier of Arizona; two sisters, Mary Jo Schneider of Waterloo and Susie (J.R.) Hendricks of Marion.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, Jim Westemeier, Don Westemeier, and Lawrence “Bill” Westemeier; and four sisters, LuAnn Sheffler, Verna Coffin, Dorothy Fecht, and Helen Lamos.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the U.S. Naval Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 5 p.m. 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church, Wounded Warrior Project or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Tom loved life, from fighting fires to fishing with friends and spending time with his family. No matter what, he always answered the call.
