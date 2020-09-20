× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1965—2020)

Thomas G. Skarlis, 55, of Denver, died at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). He was born on July 22, 1965, in Waterloo, to J. “George” and Shirley M. Skarlis and graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1983. Thomas married Michelle Ann Welsh on October 23, 1999, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Waterloo.

He has been a competitive fisherman following his dream since 1994; an accomplished Angler on the Walleye Circuit and Crappie Masters Circuit and known as one of the most versatile anglers out there. Thomas was inducted into the 2020 National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. He served on the board of National Professional Anglers Association (NPAA); his member number was #11.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Fishing, hunting, and the outdoors were his LIFE. But the love for his family was his greatest accomplishment. “Tommy” as his fellow fishermen called him was a storyteller, jokester, charismatic, colorful character with a greater-than-life personality. But his most prominent strength was his faith, and that has earned him his latest and greatest championship.