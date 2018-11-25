(1949-2018)
INDEPENDENCE — Thomas G. Short, 69, of Independence, died Friday, Nov. 23, at Veterans Medical Center, Iowa City.
He was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Andrew T. and Lillian R. (Weber) Short. He attended St. John’s Catholic Schools and graduated from Independence High School in 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the 3rd of the 5th Calvary Division, better known as the “Black Knights,’ receiving a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart during the Vietnam War. On Aug. 2, 1969, he married Peggy A. Gates at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence. Tom was employed in the maintenance/carpentry department of John Deere for 38 years prior to his retirement in 2011. During his retirement Tom volunteered at the American Legion Hall in Independence.
He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, the American Legion Post, the VFW Post, and the Black Knights.
Survivors: his wife; four children; Jennifer (Bruce) Kinner, Andrea (Paul) Wheatley, Jeffrey Thomas (Angie) Short, Daniel Thomas (Jessica) Short; 13 grandchildren, Randall, Aidan, and Luke Kinner, Addison, Reese, Drew, Oliva, and Karsyn Wheatley-Johnson, Connor, Alayna and Logan Short, Amelia and Calvin Short; a great-grandchild, Laiken Wheatley-Johnson; and two brothers, Jerald Short of Independence and Michael Short and Bettendorf.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister; Rita (Greg) Monahan.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Reiff Family Center in Independence where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m.; a military memorial service will be 7 p.m. and a parish vigil service will be at 8 p.m.
He enjoyed trout fishing, going on long motorcycle rides on his Harley, skilled carpentry, exercising, and going to Bible studies. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
