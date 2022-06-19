February 18, 1956-June 15, 2022

AMES-Thomas G. Leahy, 66, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

He was born February 18, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Bob and Geraldine (McBride) Leahy. He attended Cedar Falls High School and graduated in 1975. Tom was a hard worker and reliable. He worked at Hardees, Walmart, Ken’s Appliance and was a beekeeper. He took great pride in ushering at Mass. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Cecilia Church in Ames.

Tom enjoyed sports, Classic TV, riding his bike, writing letters to family and friends, and talking to people. Tom will be remembered for his kindness.

Thomas is survived by six sisters: Sr Patricia OP of Madison, WI; Rita (Michael) Sullivan of Neenah, WI; Eileen (Merlyn) McFee of Waterloo; Carla (Randy) Jones of Waterloo; Bernita (Rick) LaPage of Huxley; Phyllis (Jim) Paulson of Cedar Falls; three brothers: Ken (Connie) of Marion; Dennis of Waterloo; Harold (Kara) of Waterloo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Alvan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with a rosary beginning at 4pm. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Saint Patrick Church, St. Cecilia Church, or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.