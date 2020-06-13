× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1941-2020)

WATERLOO — Thomas F. Thein, 78, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born April 19, 1941, near Austin, Minn., the son of John and Agnes Majerus Thein. Thomas graduated high school in 1959 from St. Mary’s. He married Constance “Connie” Mullaney on Feb. 8, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death Dec. 11, 1972.

Thomas served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1969. He was a machinist at Hawkeye Steel for 16 years, and then worked at John Deere. After retirement, Thomas drove a shuttle to and from Meskwaki Casino.

Survivors: a son, Scott Thein of Waterloo; two daughters, Diane (Jay) Wnuk of Galesville, Wis. and Lori Thein of Tucson, Ariz.; two granddaughters, Alexa and Brandi; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Gladys (Ken) Kessler of Venice, Fla., and Patricia Schmidt of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two brothers, Bill and Ron Thein; and three sisters, Darlene Levis, Judy Ovel and Donna Rogers.