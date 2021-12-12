February 10, 1953-December 5, 2021

MARSHALLTOWN-Thomas F. Sawyer, 68 of Marshalltown, formerly of Grundy Center, died at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown on Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was born on February 10, 1953 in Waterloo, son of Henry and Jacqueline (Lyons) Sawyer. He graduated from Waterloo West High School and served in the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge. Thomas worked as a painter and handyman. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, hunting, fishing, and playing guitar.

Survived by by four brothers, Rick (Carolyn) Sawyer of Waterloo, Mark (Jan) Sawyer of Waterloo, Tim (Shelda) Sawyer of Waterloo, and Kevin (Kristy) Sawyer of Grundy Center; sister, Rita Wethern of Harrison, AR; daughter, Kristie; several grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Elaine Knoop and Jo Anne Morrow.

Visitation will be 5—7 PM, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo and one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Funeral Services 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home with military rites by the Evansdale AMVETS, Post #31.

Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Private Family burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.

