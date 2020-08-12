Thomas F. Mayer

(1942—2020)
Thomas Francis Mayer, 77, of Gilbert, AZ, was called home to rest with his Lord and Savior on August 6th. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Tom died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones after a brief illness. Tom was born in Waterloo, IA on November 8, 1942 to Walter and Velma Mayer, who proceeded him in death. He was a member of the first graduating class of Columbus Catholic High School in 1960 and a graduate of Upper Iowa University. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patty, his adoring children, Douglas (Jennifer) Mayer, Gainesville, FL; Dennis (Lisa) Mayer, Chicago, IL; Melissa (Ron) Curry, Gainesville, FL and his devoted stepchildren, Craig (Sandy) Colbert, Brentwood, CA; Carrie Scott, Gilbert, AZ; Jeff Colbert, Cedar Rapids, IA; and Hallie (Troy) Brown, Gilbert, AZ. Tom was lovingly known as “Papa” to his grandchildren, Nick and Luke Colbert; Jenifer (Jason) Suddeth; Paige Ross; Allison and Jennifer Scott; Lexie, Abbie, Annie and Johnny; Sophia Mayer; Emily and Jamison Brown; and Meghan and Connor Curry. Tom also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Vanessa Curry; Bella and Isla Marino; sister Nancy (Larry) Clark, nephews Steve and Mike (Theresa) Clark and niece Kathy (Brian) Dyke.
