January 29, 1929-October 11, 2021

EVANSDALE-Thomas E. “Tom” Harvey, 92, of Evansdale, died Monday, October 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born January 29, 1929 in Ogden, son of Thomas W. and Opal V. Kirkendall Harvey. He married Beverly Crumm in 1951 in Des Moines. She preceded him in death. He later married Elaine Sortadahl in 1960 in Minnesota. They were later divorced. He married Bertha M. Hartman on May 19, 1989 in Evansdale. She died June 11, 2013.

Tom was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 28 years, retiring in 1986. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U. S. Army Air Corps. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, golfing and time with his family. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, the V.F.W., American Legion and the Evansdale Amvets.

Survivors include: two daughters, Becky (Tim) Frisch of Grundy Center and Beth Anne (Kent) Zingg of Waterloo; a son, Steven (Linda) Fogarty of Farmington; a step-son, Edward (Julie) Hartman of Montezuma 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his step-father, Burt Johnson; step-mother, Nellie Harvey; step-son, Charles Hartman, Jr.; and two grandsons.Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 18 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. today and one hour prior to services on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul or UnityPoint Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.