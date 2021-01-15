Thomas E. Sink

He was born October 8th, 1940 in Waterloo, son of Clyde and Marcella (Miller) Sink. Tom graduated high school from St. Mary’s High School in 1958. After graduation, he became part of the Apprenticeship Program at John Deere for foundry technology, where he worked in Waterloo, and later the Quad Cities, until his retirement in 2000 as a General Superintendent. June 22nd, 1963, he married Karen Carey at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lake City, MN. In 1963, he was drafted by the US Army, serving in active duty, honorably discharged in 1970. Tom became an ordained deacon in the Catholic Church in 1979, serving St. Patrick’s in Cedar Falls and St. Johns Vianney in Bettendorf, retiring from diaconate in 2010, but continuing a life devoted to service to others.