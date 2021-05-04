August 10, 1950-April 25, 2021

Cedar Falls-Thomas E. Schons, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Tom was born August 10, 1950 in Cedar Falls, the son of Le Roy & Margaret (Fredrickson) Schons. He married Christa Wheelock on March 13, 1971. Tom served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1969 until 1973. He was a truck driver for Wonder Bread for 38 years retiring in 2012.

Survivors include his wife, Christa; a son, Thomas E. Schons, Jr of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Theresa M. (Jack) Brandt of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Kyle, Aaron, & Bradley Brandt & Victoria Schons; one step grandson, Riley Brandt; two great grandchildren, Marshall & Scarlett Brandt; one brother, Robert Schons of Marshalltown and four sisters, Josie Scott, Lola Greene, Linda (Bill) Wheelock and Mary Baker, all of Cedar Falls. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Memorials may be directed to the family. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home assisted the family.