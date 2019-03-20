(1921-2019)
SUMNER — Thomas E. Murphy, 97, of Sumner, died Tuesday, March 19, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
He was born Oct. 7, 1921, at the family home in Sumner, son of J.P. and Agnes (O’Malley) Murphy. On June 27, 1964, he married Margaret Corkery at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Tom graduated from Sumner High School in 1939 and continued his education at Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served from 1940-44 and was in the European theater during World War II, where he earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan, and received his juris doctorate from the University of Michigan. He practiced in Des Moines for a brief period, before returning to Sumner to work with his father at his law practice. After his father’s death, he continued to practice law in Sumner for an additional 30-plus years. He was Sumner’s city attorney for many years.
Tom was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, longtime member of Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner, was instrumental in the establishment of the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, served on the Hillcrest Foundation board, Iowa State Bar Association and the Meadowbrook Country Club.
Survived by: his wife; seven children, Patrick Murphy of Coralville, Catherine (Bob) Burrows of Bondurant, Sarah (Jerome) Smith of Burnsville, Minn., Lawrence (Ruth) Murphy and Maura (Bruce) Carland, both of Minneapolis, Emmet (Keiko) Murphy of San Francisco and Jane (Louie) Carpentier of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 15 grandchildren, Shawn (Kelsey) Burrows, Bobbie Jo Burrows, Ashley Burrows, Erin (Brandon) LaSalle, Connor Smith, Abby Smith, Michael Murphy, Julia Murphy, Joseph Carland, Will Carland, Maggie Carland, Tomo Murphy, Leah Murphy, Elena Carpentier and Annabelle Carpentier; and a brother, James (Nicky) Murphy of Vero Beach, Fla.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Lawrence Murphy and Dr. Maurice Murphy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday March 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, rural Sumner, with military rites presented by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary; and for an hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Tom enjoyed golfing, playing cards, spending time at his farm, but most especially enjoyed the family’s annual trip to Brookside Resort.
