Thomas E. Dietrick

(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Thomas Earl Dietrick, 90, of Cedar Falls, died April 29 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born March 3, 1929, in Dike, son of Earl and Mattie (Jensen) Dietrick. He married Jean M. Danielsen on Aug. 13, 1948, at Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls. She died March 30, 2009.
He was a graduate of Dike High School and owned and operated both Dietrick Turkey Farm and Dietrick Mobile Home Park near Dike for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 646 and the El Kahir Shrine Mobile Nobles and Jesters.
Survived by: a daughter, Karen (Les) Blount of Cedar Falls; a son, Kirk Dietrick of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Megan (Eric) Gorman of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Lacie Gardner and Dexter Dietrick, both of Cedar Falls; five great-grandchildren, Kiana, Masen and Ivie Gardner and Benjamin and Elliott Gorman; and two sisters, Alice Rhoades of Cedar Falls and Mary Jane Stokes of Edmonds, Wash.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a sister, Catherine Montague; and a half brother, Charles Jonas.
Celebration of Life: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Fox Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse in Dike, with inurnment in Garden of Memories in Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the Western Home Communities or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
