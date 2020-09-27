Thomas E. Burchers

After initially teaching in central Iowa for several years, Tom and Carla settled in Tripoli. Tom was employed by Tripoli Community Schools as the high school band director from August 1975 until May 1999, after which he took over as the school district’s technology coordinator until May 2010, retiring after 35 years of service. Throughout his life, Tom was active in educational associations, including the Iowa Bandmasters Association, for which he served as secretary. He was also a constant performer with various groups, including the Waterloo Municipal Band and the UNI New Horizons Band. His dedication to music education was recognized repeatedly, including induction into Washington High School’s Alumni Hall of Fame and receipt of the NEIBA Karl King Award. Tom is survived by: his two sons, Thomas and Marcus and his brother Jim. Preceded in death by: his wife; four grandparents; and his mother and father.