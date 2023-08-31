CEDAR RAPIDS—Thomas Dean Sawyers, 70, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 2, at Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church at 720 Edgewood Rd NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service with full military honors at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow.

Please see full obit at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.