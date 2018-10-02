DUNKERTON — Thomas D. “Tom” Eldridge, 85, of Dunkerton, died Saturday, Sept. 22, at Covenant Medical Center, of natural causes.
He was born April 25, 1933, at home in Buchanan County, son of Elmer and Emma (Hemsath) Eldridge. He married Nancy Baer on June 8, 1952, at the Baptist Church in Dunkerton.
He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1951. Tom worked at Rath Packing Co. for 35 years. He also started the Thomas James Co. in 1965 with his brother-in-law, Jim Rigdon.
Survived by: his wife; six children, Kathy (Robert) Stone of Ankeny, Jane Eldridge of Waterloo, Dick Eldridge and Mike (Veronica) Eldridge, both of Dunkerton, Tom (Monique) Eldridge of Jesup and Barb (Chris) Marchman of Ankeny; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, John Eldridge; and four sisters, Mabel Smith, Loretta Clark, Delores Rigdon and Esther Eldridge.
Services: To honor Tom’s wishes, no public services will be held. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dunkerton. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Dunkerton Public Library or sent to the Eldridge family at P.O. Box 56, Dunkerton 50626.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Tom enjoyed feeding birds, going on walks and fishing with his wife, Nancy. He also spent his time reading western novels, watching the news and classic movies.
