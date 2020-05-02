(1946-2020)
WAVERLY -- Thomas D. Mitchell, 73, of Waverly, died Tuesday, April 28, at home from pancreatic cancer.
He was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Elsie Marie (Lorenzen) and Herald Claude Mitchell. Tom graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School and then earned his accounting degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He worked as a CPA in Waverly and then for Hurd Insurance from 1973-1982. On June 1, 1982, Tom opened Mitchell Accounting in Clarksville; he was semi-retired at the time of his passing. On May 5, 1973, Tom married Janice Louise Deike in Waverly. Tom served in the U.S. during the Vietnam era until honorably discharged.
Tom was a member of First United Church of Christ-Pleasant Valley, was treasurer for the Clarksville Nursing Home Board, Butler County Fair Board and Iowa Shorthorn Association. He served on the board for Iowa State Bank, Iowa Junior Beef Breeds and was a member of the Butler County Cattlemen.
Survivors: his wife; four children, Micki (Jeff) Reints of Shell Rock, Wendy (Brad) Hansen of Allison, Daniel (Renea) Mitchell of Nashua and Scott Mitchell of Allison; 15 grandchildren; Brad (Stacey) Reints, Clay (Casey) Reints, Jessica (Abe) Leisinger, Wesley (Heather) Allan, Zackary (Amanda) Allan, Shauna (Raymond) Hansen, Shannon Hansen, Caitlin (Connor) Allan, Michael Hansen, Mason Mitchell, Braeden Mitchell, Cooper Mitchell, Scott Jr. (Kristin) Mitchell, Kala (Josh) Harris, and Matthew Bond; 12 great-grandchildren, and two on the way; his mother of Dysart; a brother, Randy (Mary) Mitchell of Mexico, Mo.; a sister, Joleen (Mark) Nechanicky of Buckingham; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father; and father- and mother-in-law, Harold and Elsie Deike.
Services: According to his wishes, Tom's body has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to the family.
Tom’s passion was raising and showing purebred shorthorn cattle. Over the years he was a mentor and positive influence on youths interested in show cattle.
