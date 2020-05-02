× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946-2020)

WAVERLY -- Thomas D. Mitchell, 73, of Waverly, died Tuesday, April 28, at home from pancreatic cancer.

He was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Elsie Marie (Lorenzen) and Herald Claude Mitchell. Tom graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School and then earned his accounting degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He worked as a CPA in Waverly and then for Hurd Insurance from 1973-1982. On June 1, 1982, Tom opened Mitchell Accounting in Clarksville; he was semi-retired at the time of his passing. On May 5, 1973, Tom married Janice Louise Deike in Waverly. Tom served in the U.S. during the Vietnam era until honorably discharged.

Tom was a member of First United Church of Christ-Pleasant Valley, was treasurer for the Clarksville Nursing Home Board, Butler County Fair Board and Iowa Shorthorn Association. He served on the board for Iowa State Bank, Iowa Junior Beef Breeds and was a member of the Butler County Cattlemen.