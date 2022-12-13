January 18, 1991-December 10, 2022
GILBERTVILLE-Thomas Cletus Bloes, 31, of rural Waterloo, IA, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home, a result of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He was born January 18, 1991, in Waterloo to William Francis Bloes and Rhonda Lee (Schmitz) Bloes, the youngest of 4 sons. He graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, IA, in 2009, where he was on the wrestling team and enjoyed other activities as well. Following graduation, Tom joined the United States Marine Corps and soon was assigned to a tour of duty in Afghanistan. After serving his four years in the Marines, he took a job with the Briggs Stratton Motor Company in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. In 2020, Tom sold his home, and moved back to the Waterloo area to be closer to his family and friends. He purchased an acreage and took a job working for Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc. of Waterloo. Between the job and getting his acreage up to his standards, he was a very busy person. He loved bean bags, pool, and had a rivalry with his brothers about who was better. Tom also had developed a love for wood working and was starting to accumulate the necessary tools to pursue this hobby.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Tom is survived by his parents, Bill & Rhonda Bloes, of rural Jesup, IA; his brothers, Dennis of Waterloo; Doug (Courtney) of Cedar Falls, IA; and Brian of Sumner, IA. He is also survived by 2 nieces, Gracie of Sumner, and Maci of Cedar Falls; and his faithful dog Koda.
Preceding Tom in death were all four of his grandparents.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, December 14th from 3:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Special services will start with a Vigil Service at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday at the church followed by a Parish Rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Sancta Maria Cemetery, Gilbertville. Military rites will be conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714 of Gilbertville, assisted by the United States Marine Corps. Memorials will be directed to the Bosco System and Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville; also, to Disabled Veterans of America. A livestream of the funeral service will be made available on the “White Funeral Home & Mt. Hope Cemetery: Iowa” Facebook page. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
White Funeral home in Jesup, IA, in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.