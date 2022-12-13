GILBERTVILLE-Thomas Cletus Bloes, 31, of rural Waterloo, IA, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home, a result of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He was born January 18, 1991, in Waterloo to William Francis Bloes and Rhonda Lee (Schmitz) Bloes, the youngest of 4 sons. He graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, IA, in 2009, where he was on the wrestling team and enjoyed other activities as well. Following graduation, Tom joined the United States Marine Corps and soon was assigned to a tour of duty in Afghanistan. After serving his four years in the Marines, he took a job with the Briggs Stratton Motor Company in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. In 2020, Tom sold his home, and moved back to the Waterloo area to be closer to his family and friends. He purchased an acreage and took a job working for Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc. of Waterloo. Between the job and getting his acreage up to his standards, he was a very busy person. He loved bean bags, pool, and had a rivalry with his brothers about who was better. Tom also had developed a love for wood working and was starting to accumulate the necessary tools to pursue this hobby.