Thomas C. Kendrick

July 9, 1932-January 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Thomas C. Kendrick, 89, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born July 9, 1932, son of Frank B. and Rosayln C. Fisher Kendrick. He married Florence “Andi” Anderson April 18, 1958, in La Plata, Maryland; she died February 6, 2015

After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo, Thomas enlisted in the US Marine Corps, where he served in active duty for over 20 years during both the Korean and Vietnam wars, from 1950-1970. During his years of service, he obtained a BA in Advance Traffic Management from the University of Richmond in 1961. After his honorable discharge in 1970, he served for an additional 10 years in the US Marine Corps Reserves and worked as a Marine recruiter in Richmond, VA, and Detroit, MI for several years. He was honorably discharged as a Chief Warrant Officer (W-2) in 1980. After retiring from the military, he worked at Coca-Cola Bottling, Waterloo Canteen, and then IBP.

Thomas is survived by his brother, John “Jack” (Sandra) Kendrick‚ Cape Coral‚ FL; good friend and neighbor Jan (Jeff) Stanhope; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; four brothers, William, Robert, Richard and Stanley; two sisters, Rosemary McCombs and Virginia Hartz.

Inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice www.cvhospice.org/get-involved/donate or Friendship Village Auxiliary www.friendshipvillageiowa.com/foundation

Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more information

