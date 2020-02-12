(1929-2020)

JESUP -- Thomas C. Corkery, 90, of Jesup, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at NorthCrest Speciality Care in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Fairbank, son of John Charles Corkery and Margaret Elizabeth (Staebell) Corkery. On May 27, 1953, he married Regina Marie Fettkether at St. Francis Catholic Church, rural Dunkerton

Mr. Corkery graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank and before marriage worked on the farm and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He received the Purple Heart Medal for his service. He and his wife farmed in the Jesup area for many years before retirement.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post No. 714, both in Gilbertville; and the National Farmers Organization.

