Thomas C. Clark

November 2, 1958-November 22, 2020

“Weary of reading obituaries noting someone's courageous battle with death, Tom wanted it known that his work here is done. He received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. His new mission is strictly to laugh, love, and celebrate his eternal life.”

Thomas Carl Clark, 62, was called home on November 22, 2020, following a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on November 2, 1958, in Charles City, Iowa, to Dave and Lola (Ressler) Clark. Tom grew up in Clarksville, Iowa, and liked it so much he decided to reside there the rest of his natural life. Tom was a standout athlete in high school and was recognized for various achievements throughout his lifetime. Not only did Tom letter in golf, track, football, basketball, and baseball, he is still Clarksville's all-time leading basketball scorer, averaging 25 points per game his senior year. He and was named 1st Team All-Conference for three years in a row. For over 20 years, he held the Iowa High School football state record for most interceptions in a career. He decided to continue his basketball and baseball career at Upper Iowa University.