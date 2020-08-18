Thomas C. Britt

Born in Waverly to Jack and Rosemary Britt, he resided in Janesville in the home he grew up in. He leaves behind 4 handsome sons: Tom (TJ), Kitt, Teddy and Jack. Tommy was the 5th of 6 children. He is survived by his sons, and siblings, John, Paul, Mary Jane and Rebecca and 4 grandchildren from his eldest: Alanah, Camden, Major, and Styles, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Karen, and several nieces and nephews.