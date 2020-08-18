Thomas C. Britt

(1954-2020)
Thomas (Tommy) Christopher Britt passed away in his home Friday. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Born in Waverly to Jack and Rosemary Britt, he resided in Janesville in the home he grew up in. He leaves behind 4 handsome sons: Tom (TJ), Kitt, Teddy and Jack. Tommy was the 5th of 6 children. He is survived by his sons, and siblings, John, Paul, Mary Jane and Rebecca and 4 grandchildren from his eldest: Alanah, Camden, Major, and Styles, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Karen, and several nieces and nephews.
A small family gathering will be held Oakwood Cemetery in Janesville. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences for Tommy may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Britt family with arrangements. 319-352-1187.
