Thomas Bertch

April 7, 1943-October 2, 2022

WATERLOO-Thomas Bertch passed away on October 2nd, 2022 in Waterloo, Iowa. Tom was the middle child of three children born to Robert and Claire Bertch of Waterloo, IA on April 7, 1943. Tom is survived by his older sister, Judy (Bertch) Stayduhar and brother, Jack and his wife, Vicki (Hait) Bertch; niece, Kathryn (Bertch) Page; nephew, Christopher Bertch; and his great-nephew, Jack and great-niece, Juliette. Tom is preceded in death by his beloved mother and father, Claire and Robert Bertch; sister-in-law, Ann (Turek) Bertch; and brother-in-law, Frank Stayduhar.

Tom immersed himself in academia early on, demonstrating a passion for educating and mentoring students and future leaders. After graduating with a BA and MA in English from Drake University, Tom taught History and English at Holmes Junior High School for 40 years. Since retiring from teaching in 2001, Tom enjoyed touring many parts of the world and spending time with his siblings and their families in Monterey, CA and Scottsdale, AZ. He had a penchant for making his brother (‘Ler) and sister laugh with his sly humor and was a devoted fan of Dallas Cowboys and Iowa Hawkeyes football. Tom’s kindness, intellect and gentle spirit will be remembered and missed.

Throughout his life, Tom was a lover of history, learning, travel, books, westerns, the Dallas Cowboys, and the latest Apple technologies.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation at https:/www.cfschools.org/foundation/donate.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the community room at the Ledges, 4125 Autumn Ridge Road, on Sunday, October 9th at 2:00 PM. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.