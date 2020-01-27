Thomas Anders
Thomas Anders

(1960-2020)

WATERLOO — Thomas “Tom” Charles Anders, 59, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Jan. 25.

He was born March 2, 1960, in Cedar Falls, the son of Duane and Erika (Pϋhl) Anders. Tom was married to Kathy (Hennessey), having been together for 34 years.

Tom graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1979 and attended the University of Northern Iowa. He served three years in the U.S. Army. He worked for Peters Construction Corp. as a finish carpenter.

Survived by: his wife; a stepdaughter, Karissa (Doug) Tolliver of Palm Bay, Fla.; three sisters, Nancy (Scott) Rheinhart of Minnetonka, Minn., Kim (Brad) Prinsen of Rosemount, Minn., and Kelly (Jeff Trangsrud) Anders of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Shylo and Tre Tolliver; and many beloved family members.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Inurnment with military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery later this spring.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuenralservice.com.

