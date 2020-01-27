(1960-2020)

WATERLOO — Thomas “Tom” Charles Anders, 59, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Jan. 25.

He was born March 2, 1960, in Cedar Falls, the son of Duane and Erika (Pϋhl) Anders. Tom was married to Kathy (Hennessey), having been together for 34 years.

Tom graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1979 and attended the University of Northern Iowa. He served three years in the U.S. Army. He worked for Peters Construction Corp. as a finish carpenter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by: his wife; a stepdaughter, Karissa (Doug) Tolliver of Palm Bay, Fla.; three sisters, Nancy (Scott) Rheinhart of Minnetonka, Minn., Kim (Brad) Prinsen of Rosemount, Minn., and Kelly (Jeff Trangsrud) Anders of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Shylo and Tre Tolliver; and many beloved family members.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Inurnment with military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery later this spring.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuenralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Anders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.