December 22, 1949-July 30, 2022

JESUP-Thomas Allan Loeb, 72, of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Funeral services were 10:30 a.m.—Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, in rural La Porte City, IA. Tom donated his body to the University of Iowa to further medical research.

Visitation was 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation continued for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Tom was born December 22, 1949, the son of Wilbert Henry Loeb and Mary Lucile (Smith) Loeb. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1968 and attended Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Falls, IA. He married Carman Tounshendeaux; they later divorced. On September 1, 1985, he married DeAnn Jean Ungerer at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee. They made their home in rural Jesup. Tom was a machinist at John Deere; he also worked with A-Line Metals and Bill Doran Floral Wholesales.

Tom was a member of UAW Local #838, Ducks Unlimited and Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee.

Tom is survived by his wife, DeAnn Loeb of Jesup, IA; two sons, Ryan (Tonya) Loeb of Waterloo, IA, Cody (Leah) Loeb of Independence, IA; two Daughters, Jennifer Loeb of Marengo, IA, Andrea (Jeremy) Liccardi of Hazleton, IA; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother, Kenny Loeb of Jesup, IA; two sisters, Lois Elderkin and Diana Harrigan, both of Corpus Christi, TX; one aunt, Grace Kubic, Center Point, IA; and his mother-in-law, Annagene Ungerer of Hawkeye, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law, Ann Marie Loeb; brother-in-law, Sam Harrigan; and his father-in-law, Dale Ungerer.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements.