February 15, 1942-March 4, 2021
DENVER-Thomas A. Parrott, 79, of Denver, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home following a battle with cancer. Tom was born February 15, 1942 in Waterloo, the son of Thomas & Elsie (Christoffersen) Parrott. He married Linda Denkinger on September 6, 1969 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Tom was a Quality Engineer at John Deere until retiring.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Parrott of Denver; one son, Thomas (Linda) Parrott of Centennial, Colorado; one daughter, Michelle (Stephen) Morgan of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Jaden and Max Parrott, Maddie and Nate Morgan and close extended family: Ericksons, Hansens, Havenstrites, Matt Weichers and Louw van Wyk.
A Virtual Visitation of Celebration & Remembrance hosted on Zoom will take place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021. (https://zoom.us/j/98425619092?pwd=NlFJbHVYazJCT1BMMGpJS2VRbyt5dz09). Anyone who would like to submit a written message, audio recording, or video recording to be shared at the Friday Zoom sharing time can submit those to pastorbrian@stjohncf.org.
The service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Those unable to attend in person may join through the livestream at facebook.com/stjohncf. The service will also be accessible there for several weeks afterward. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.