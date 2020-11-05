Thomas A. Meier

September 25, 1956-November 2, 2020

Thomas Allan “Tom” Meier, 64, of Waterloo, formerly Readlyn, passed peacefully into Glory from Allen Hospital on Monday, November 2, surrounded by his family.

He was born September 25, 1956, in Sumner, son of Orville and Jane (Kuethe) Meier. He married his college sweetheart, Mary Catherine “Cathy” Ribyn on January 3, 1981, at Pentecostal Christian Fellowship Church in Keokuk

Tom earned his Bachelor of Arts in Geology at the University of Northern Iowa, followed by a Master of Science in Space Geology from the University of Houston. These degrees enabled him to live out his lifelong dream of working for NASA at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where he helped create the first map of the surface of Europa, third moon of Jupiter.

Tom and Cathy returned to Iowa to raise a family. While outer space remained his passion, it became a favorite avocation as he spent the next 21 years working as a stay-at-home dad. He raised two daughters, Chelsea and Emily, to love science and follow their dreams. He successfully did both, living long enough to see Chelsea become a doctor and Emily prepare to take her veterinarian board exam