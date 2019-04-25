JESUP — Thomas A. Mangrich, 71, of rural Jesup, died Saturday, April 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.
He was born Feb. 2, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Anthony Jacob Mangrich and Regina Elizabeth (Meisch) Mangrich. He married Sue Ann Steele on Jan. 18, 1969, in Rapid City, S.D.
Tom graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, in 1966. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967-71, including Vietnam from March 1969 to March 1970. Tom was with the disabled through Lutheran Services of Iowa for many years before retirement.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Tiffany (Gary) Thoma of Jesup; a son, Thomas “T.J.” Mangrich of Jesup; three grandchildren, Olivia, Tyler and Kyle Thoma; a sister, Bonnie (Mike) Welch of Gilbertville; and a brother, Rick Mangrich of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Chad; a granddaughter, Taylor Rae Thoma; two brothers, Jack Mangrich and Robert Mangrich; and his best friend, Mike Soppe.
Services: 11 a.m. today, April 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, both in Gilbertville, with military rites conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714 of Gilbertville. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is assisting the family. Casual attire/blue jeans requested.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or to Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
