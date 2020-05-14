Thomas A Bacich, born October 1943, Beaver Dam, WI, passed away on May 8, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo. Thomas graduated from West High School Waterloo, IA. Married Sandra Warnke-Dierks and raised his family in Waterloo. He worked 35 years in retail selling men’s fine tailored apparel. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, children Grant, Darin, & Sue, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.