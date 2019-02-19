(1969-2019)
DUNKERTON — Theresa Stearns, 49, of Dunkerton, died Sunday, Feb. 17, at her home.
She was born Nov. 18, 1969, in Independence. On June 24, 1989, she married Douglas Stearns in Dunkerton.
She attended Wapsie Valley Schools.
Survived by: her husband; her mother and stepfather, John and Pamela Risse; three children, Brittany (Jerry Boyd III), Cory (Amy) and Staci (Colby White) Stearns; three fur babies, Pringles, Nala and Charley; two brothers, Jeremy (Brandee) and Michael Clark; three grandchildren, Kamery, Damien and Rykyn Davidson; a niece, Alex; and five granddogs and five grandcats.
Preceded in death by: her maternal great-grandparents and grandparents; her father, Marlin Clark; a brother-in-law, Scott Stearns; her fur babies, Jazzy, Baby, Ruffles and Elmo.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home, Oelwein, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Pitbull Rescue, Cedar Bend Humane Society or an animal shelter of your choosing.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Theresa was an animal lover. She would do anything she could for an animal in need. She rescued countless strays and had the biggest heart. She would help take care of others before she would take care of herself. She made an impact in so many people’s lives and will be greatly missed.
