(1942-2020)

Theresa Rodeghiero, 78, succumbed to breast cancer on May 16, 2020 at her home in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

She was born in 1942 in Columbus, Montana to Jake and Agnes, the eldest daughter of 8 siblings. She met her future husband Reno while attending Montana State University, from which she graduated in 1964 with a degree in Home Ec education. She taught in Nevada prior to succumbing to Reno's dubious charms; they married in 1965 and moved to Iowa, eventually settling onto a farm just outside of Hudson, Iowa. She stayed home to raise their three children, returning to school and then the work force as they grew older. She worked in banking for several years, and could always be counted on to serve on a church committee or lend a hand to friends and neighbors.

She was as industrious as she was frugal. When not herding her children and husband, she could often be found either outdoors in her garden, tending to a jungle of rescued house plants, or in her sewing room, where she created everything from placemats to wedding dresses. She also enjoyed playing cards, which may have been mostly an excuse to socialize with her bridge groups, and spent her spare moments reading.