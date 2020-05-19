(1942-2020)
Theresa Rodeghiero, 78, succumbed to breast cancer on May 16, 2020 at her home in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
She was born in 1942 in Columbus, Montana to Jake and Agnes, the eldest daughter of 8 siblings. She met her future husband Reno while attending Montana State University, from which she graduated in 1964 with a degree in Home Ec education. She taught in Nevada prior to succumbing to Reno's dubious charms; they married in 1965 and moved to Iowa, eventually settling onto a farm just outside of Hudson, Iowa. She stayed home to raise their three children, returning to school and then the work force as they grew older. She worked in banking for several years, and could always be counted on to serve on a church committee or lend a hand to friends and neighbors.
She was as industrious as she was frugal. When not herding her children and husband, she could often be found either outdoors in her garden, tending to a jungle of rescued house plants, or in her sewing room, where she created everything from placemats to wedding dresses. She also enjoyed playing cards, which may have been mostly an excuse to socialize with her bridge groups, and spent her spare moments reading.
Following retirement, she and Reno traveled extensively, usually accompanied by close friends. They crossed many destinations off their bucket list, including Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, and many parts of Europe. They found a second home in Casa Grande where they wintered for many years, enjoying golf and hiking. Eventually, she persuaded Reno to move off the farm and into Cedar Falls.
She was an avid crafter throughout her life, and leaves behind a treasure trove of completed needlework and quilts. The only thing that made her happier than browsing a good fabric store was spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister (Genevieve), and her eldest brother (Bernard). She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, brothers Walt (Marilyn) of California, Tim (Debbie) and Gary (Mary) of Montana, sisters Bev (Ed) and Joan (Lloyd), and sister in law Barb, all of Montana. She is also survived by daughters Deb (Richard) of South Dakota and Pam of Montana, and son Brad of South Carolina, grandchildren Bo, Megan, Jack, Joel, Tyler, and Kate, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a virtual funeral on Saturday, May 23, at 11:00 a.m. which will be posted later at the Holy Family of Iowa Facebook page. Inurnment will be in Roundup, MT at a date to be determined.
The family suggests that memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society, Holy Family of Iowa in Reinbeck, Cedar Valley Hospice, or your own favorite charity.
Condolences may be directed to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Cards may be sent to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 300 West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701, who is assisting the family.
