Theresa Mary Ehlke, 94, of Cedar Falls, IA and formerly of Southfield, Michigan died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Cedar Falls. She was born December 12, 1925 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Vincent & Pauline (Ankofski) Borowski. Theresa graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana in 1947. She married Milton Ehlke November 19, 1955 in Detroit. He preceded her in death September 21, 1993. Theresa taught in the Detroit Public Schools for over 30 years.