October 6, 1932-February 28, 2023

GILBERTVILLE-Theresa Marie “Tootie” Brustkern, 90, of Gilbertville, died Tuesday, February 28 at home.

She was born October 6, 1932 in Gilbertville, the daughter of John J. Jr. and Irene Huberty Delagardelle. She married Peter J. Brustkern on May 28, 1951 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Theresa graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in 1950, and then worked at Jeffries Upholstery. She was a homemaker and farm wife, and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

She was joined by her husband three days later on March 3, 2023.

Survived by: one son, Jack (Laurie Brucia) Brustkern of North Bellmore, NY; three daughters, Kathy Fischels of Gilbertville, Kristy (Kevin) Hagarty of Jesup, and Vicky (Dan) Staebell of Delhi; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren; her brother, Norbert Delagardelle of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two daughters, Nancy Brustkern and Cindy Brustkern; a great-grandson, Kaiden Staebell; her brothers, Vincent (Mary) Delagardelle and Julius (Kathryn) Delagardelle; her sister, Donna (Ronald) Lutgen; her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Delagardelle; her son-in-law, Patrick Fischels.

Joint Funeral Mass for Peter and Theresa will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Joint visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the church where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the Bosco System.

