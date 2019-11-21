{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Theresa M. Graff, 62, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 18, at UnityPoint Health. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Public visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 6 p.m. time of sharing. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

