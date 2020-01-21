Theresa Lozier

Theresa A. Lozier of Ballston Lake, NY passed peacefully on January 16, 2020, cutting short her 90th trip around the sun.
Theresa is survived by her son Kurt Lozier (Cynthia Eichelman), daughter Kim Lozier (Roger Frederick), and son Kelly Lozier (Deanna); seven grandchildren, Aaron Lozier (Elizabeth), Jared Lozier, Abigale Eichelman, Ethan Eichelman, Samantha Lozier, Allison Mueller (Ulrich) and Ryan Frederick (Rebecca); six great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Paul, Hugh, Archie, Katharina and Johanna.
Also left to cherish her memory is her brother Robert S. Quandt (Judy) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Glenville, NY.
Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.