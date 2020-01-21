Theresa Lozier

Theresa A. Lozier of Ballston Lake, NY passed peacefully on January 16, 2020, cutting short her 90th trip around the sun.

Theresa is survived by her son Kurt Lozier (Cynthia Eichelman), daughter Kim Lozier (Roger Frederick), and son Kelly Lozier (Deanna); seven grandchildren, Aaron Lozier (Elizabeth), Jared Lozier, Abigale Eichelman, Ethan Eichelman, Samantha Lozier, Allison Mueller (Ulrich) and Ryan Frederick (Rebecca); six great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Paul, Hugh, Archie, Katharina and Johanna.

Also left to cherish her memory is her brother Robert S. Quandt (Judy) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Glenville, NY.

