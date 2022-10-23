January 20, 1985-October 15, 2022

WATERLOO-Theresa Kelly McFee, 37, of Waterloo, Iowa, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on January 20, 1985, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Merlyn and Eileen (Leahy) McFee. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2005. She was under the care of Comprehensive Systems for nearly 27 years.

Theresa is survived by her parents; sister, Brenda (Chad) Thompson; brothers, Phil (Michelle) McFee and Matt McFee; nephew, Brody Thompson; and nieces: Libby and Laney Thompson, and Teely McFee.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents: Bob & Geraldine (McBride) Leahy, and Gilbert and Leanore (Holmes) McFee; and uncles: Galen McFee, Alvan and Thomas Leahy.

The family will have a private family graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Comprehensive Systems (1700 Clark St., Charles City, IA 50616) or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

