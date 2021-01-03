Theresa Kay Fluhr, 59, of Waterloo, died at her son’s home under hospice care on Sunday, December 27, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was born March 31, 1961, in Waterloo, daughter of LaVern B. and Merlyn House Latham and attended St. Mary’s Grade School and Columbus High School. She married Donald Fluhr on March 7, 1981, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua. Theresa was the cashier at Miracle Car Wash for 20 years. She formerly was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and currently was attending Jubilee United Methodist Church. Theresa is survived by her husband, Don and son, Shayne (Chantelle) Fluhr‚ both of Waterloo‚ 6 grandchildren: Brittney, Briana, Jayden, Jaylen, Steven, and Jorden; and a brother, Bart Latham of Dunkerton. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert “Bob” Latham.