Theresa K. Hansen

She was born December 2nd, 1945, in San Mateo, California, daughter of Melvin and Dorothy (Jermier) Shahan. She received her education in Charles City, Iowa, and Mountlake Terace, Washington. Her first marriage was to Keith Pugh (1964-1967), then Bill Goecken Sr. ( 1967-1978) both ending in divorce. Terry then married her high school sweetheart, Dewitt “Dewey” Hansen on November 3rd, 1984. Their motto was one that stood the test of time; “Love You Forever and a Day”.