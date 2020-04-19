Theresa K. Hansen
(1945-2020)

Theresa “Terry” Kay Hansen, 74, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 12th at Cedar Valley Hospice House.

She was born December 2nd, 1945, in San Mateo, California, daughter of Melvin and Dorothy (Jermier) Shahan. She received her education in Charles City, Iowa, and Mountlake Terace, Washington. Her first marriage was to Keith Pugh (1964-1967), then Bill Goecken Sr. ( 1967-1978) both ending in divorce. Terry then married her high school sweetheart, Dewitt “Dewey” Hansen on November 3rd, 1984. Their motto was one that stood the test of time; “Love You Forever and a Day”.

Survived by: her three sons, Brian (Claudia) Pugh of Damascus, Oregon, Bill Goecken of Waterloo, Jason (Patrice) Goecken of Cedar Falls; and daughter, Leslie Lensing of Charles City; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law Beth Shahan of Charles City. Preceded in death by: her husband (Dewey), parents (Mel & Dorothy), and brother (Tom).

Memorials may be directed to the family at 520 Independence Ave., Waterloo, IA 50703. Condolences may be left at her FaceBook page: Terry Shahan Hansen.

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

