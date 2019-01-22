(1931-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Theresa C. Delagardelle, 87, of Gilbertville, died Friday, Jan. 19, at Bickford Senior Living in Cedar Falls.
She was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Black Hawk County, daughter of John and Susan Welter Lutgen. She married Philip Delagardelle on Oct. 12, 1949, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
Theresa was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a lifetime resident of Gilbertville area and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Survived by: a son, Tim Delagardelle of Terrell, Texas; a daughter, Debbie (Larry) Marshall of Davenport; three grandchildren, Chris (Lori) Marshall of Monument, Colo., John (Cindy) Marshall of Webster Groves, Mo., and Melanie Marshall Harkness of Wilton; five great-grandchildren, Camden, Ally and Nathan Marshall and Bridget and Avia Harkness; a brother, Butch Lutgen, and a sister, Rita Weber, both of Gilbertville; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Phil; five sisters; and five brothers.
Services: 10:30 Friday, Jan. 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, where there will be a 5:30 p.m. rosary at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be distributed to Theresa’s favorite organizations.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Theresa enjoyed her flowers, ceramics and crocheting.
