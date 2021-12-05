April 30, 1939-November 24, 2021

Theresa Alectoria “Goggie” Spencer, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 24 at her home.

She was born April 30, 1939 in Arnaudville, Louisiana, daughter of Detiege and Odelia Broussard Williams. She married Marvin E. Spencer, Sr. on March 27, 1965 in Marshalltown. He preceded her in death on Feb.12, 2014.

Theresa worked 50 years in the medical profession, including 45 years at Allen Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2012. Her first job was at an OB clinic in Beaumont, Texas. She always worked in healthcare after moving to Iowa. She found her dream job at Allen Memorial Hospital, working several positions, her favorite being in the Emergency Room.

Survivors include: her sons, Marvin Spencer, Jr. and Marty Spencer; her daughters, Tracie Spencer and Tricia (David) Norwood; her daughter-in-law, Joni Waters Spencer; four grandchildren, Jadyn and Jaclyn Spencer and Makayla and Marcela Norwood.

Preceded in death by: her parents; four sisters, Lodelia Sennett, Ozelia Joulivette, Wilhelmina Joseph and Verna Mae Sennett; three brothers, Alex, Detiege and Clarence Williams.

“My pride and joy were my children, grandchildren and husband…the man with the golden voice. I could go on and on, but now words can describe what my family meant to me. What a Great Ride it was! Love, Goggie.”

Private family services were held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway assisted the family.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

