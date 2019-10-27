(1930-2019)
WATERLOO — Theresa A. Parker, 89, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 22.
She was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Vincent Joseph and Florence Bertha Mathes Rechtfertig.
She married William G. Parker Sr. on Nov. 18, 1948, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo.
Theresa was a homemaker for Bill and her children and also ran an at-home daycare for a number of Years.
Survivors include: her husband; a daughter, Cynthia Ann (Willard) Breu of Cedar Falls; five sons, Michael Joseph (Nancy) of Cedar Rapids, David Allen (Syndi) of Midway, Utah, Scott Acle (Betty) and William Gordon Jr. (Susan), both of Waterloo, and Todd Anthony (Sherry) of La Porte City; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marguerite Kurtz of Gilbertville.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, John Rechtfertig and Richard Rechtfertig.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church on Tuesday. Theresa donated her body to the University of Iowa Medical School. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Theresa was an avid trout fisherwoman and enjoyed taking trips to the trout streams in Decorah.
To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
