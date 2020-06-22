Theodore “Ted” J. Jungling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1931-2020)

APLINGTON -- Theodore “Ted” John Jungling, 89, of Aplington, died Saturday, June 20, at UnityPoint Hospice-Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes.

He was born May 10, 1931, on a farm north of Aplington, son of John T. and Tillie (Adolfs) Jungling. He received his education at the Aplington School. On Feb. 6, 1953, Ted married Delores Eilderts at Washington Reformed Church, rural Ackley.

Ted assisted his father on the farm and operated a tiling business for several years until he took over the farming. He was also a school bus driver in the Aplington School District for 50 years. Ted and his wife were custodians for the Bethel Reformed Church for 46 years, where he was a member.

Survivors: his wife; three children, Charlene (Harris) Daniels of Ackley, Russell (Jean) Jungling of Iowa Falls and Dennis (Julie) Jungling of Aplington; five grandchildren, Kendra (Kevin) Christensen, Stacey (Kevin Halsey) Daniels, Joshua (Lacasta) Jungling, Krista Jungling and Lisa Jungling; eight great-grandchildren, Angelina, Zakkary, Ravyn, Violette, Audrey, Dylan, Eva and Deja; and a sister, Jeanette (Harvey) Beenken of Grundy Center.

Preceded in death by: his parents.