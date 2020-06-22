Theodore “Ted” J. Jungling
(1931-2020)

APLINGTON -- Theodore “Ted” John Jungling, 89, of Aplington, died Saturday, June 20, at UnityPoint Hospice-Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes.

He was born May 10, 1931, on a farm north of Aplington, son of John T. and Tillie (Adolfs) Jungling. He received his education at the Aplington School. On Feb. 6, 1953, Ted married Delores Eilderts at Washington Reformed Church, rural Ackley.

Ted assisted his father on the farm and operated a tiling business for several years until he took over the farming. He was also a school bus driver in the Aplington School District for 50 years. Ted and his wife were custodians for the Bethel Reformed Church for 46 years, where he was a member.

Survivors: his wife; three children, Charlene (Harris) Daniels of Ackley, Russell (Jean) Jungling of Iowa Falls and Dennis (Julie) Jungling of Aplington; five grandchildren, Kendra (Kevin) Christensen, Stacey (Kevin Halsey) Daniels, Joshua (Lacasta) Jungling, Krista Jungling and Lisa Jungling; eight great-grandchildren, Angelina, Zakkary, Ravyn, Violette, Audrey, Dylan, Eva and Deja; and a sister, Jeanette (Harvey) Beenken of Grundy Center.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Family funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery, both rural Aplington. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Ted enjoyed farming and collecting toy tractors, model trains and an outdoor garden train. He also enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and reading. Ted always looked forward to the yearly Branson trips with Delores. He loved spending time with his family and all of their get-togethers.

 

