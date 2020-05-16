Theodore “Ted” H. Tuitjer, Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PARKERSBURG — Theodore “Ted” Henry Tuitjer Jr., 87, of Parkersburg, died May 9 at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center.

He was born Aug. 2, 1932, in rural Parkersburg, son of Theodore and Carrie (Dohlman) Tuitjer. He attended country school in Butler County. Ted served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from April 1953 until March 1955, and was stationed in Germany. After service, Ted worked on various farms, the DX Station in Parkersburg and at Rouse Motors in Grundy Center. On March 8, 1959, Ted married Fayette Marks at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Parkersburg. Ted was employed at Allison Implement for more than 30 years.

He was a past member of Salem Lutheran Church and a current member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. He served as the sexton of Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Ted was a member of the American Legion and the AMVETS.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Kent Tuitjer of Janesville; a brother, Raymond (Sandy) Tuitjer; and a sister-in-law, Hilda Tuitjer of Allison.