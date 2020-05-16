Theodore “Ted” H. Tuitjer, Jr.

(1932-2020)
PARKERSBURG — Theodore “Ted” Henry Tuitjer Jr., 87, of Parkersburg, died May 9 at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center.
He was born Aug. 2, 1932, in rural Parkersburg, son of Theodore and Carrie (Dohlman) Tuitjer. He attended country school in Butler County. Ted served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from April 1953 until March 1955, and was stationed in Germany. After service, Ted worked on various farms, the DX Station in Parkersburg and at Rouse Motors in Grundy Center. On March 8, 1959, Ted married Fayette Marks at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Parkersburg. Ted was employed at Allison Implement for more than 30 years.
He was a past member of Salem Lutheran Church and a current member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. He served as the sexton of Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Ted was a member of the American Legion and the AMVETS.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Kent Tuitjer of Janesville; a brother, Raymond (Sandy) Tuitjer; and a sister-in-law, Hilda Tuitjer of Allison.
Preceded in death by: his parents; seven sisters, Anna Thompson-Freebury, Dorothy Tack, Florence Johnson, Betty Balvanz, Jessie Jansen, Rena Smoot, Mary Henricks; three brothers, Eime, Henry and George Tuitjer; two infant sisters, Mary and Jessie; and an infant brother, Raymond.
Services: Ted was cremated in accordance with his wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
While serving in Germany, Ted researched and found many family members on his father’s side of the family. In the early years of marriage, the couple enjoyed fishing at resorts around Wabedo Lake in Minnesota. Ted enjoyed fishing at the rivers in Iowa and working in his yard.
