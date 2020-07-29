Theodore “Ted” A. Schmitz

Ted was born on December 28, 1928 in Waterloo, IA the son of Frank and Helen (Burbach) Schmitz, He was raised in rural Raymond, IA and attended the Raymond Country Schools. He went on to graduate from Our Lady Victory Academy (OLVA) Catholic High School in Waterloo, IA in 1946. For several years he helped his dad on his farm near Raymond until he entered the United States army in 1951. On June 1, 1954 he married the love of his life, Mary Jo Megonigle at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. The couple made their home on the family farm in rural Raymond, IA for several years. In 1957 they purchased a farm in rural Independence, IA. Ted loved to farm and work with his hands. He always had a project, or something that needed to be built or fixed. They retired to a house in Independence in 1992. Ted continued to help his sons farm for many years.