Theodore “Ted” A. Schmitz

(1928-2020)
INDEPENDENCE—Theodore “Ted” Aloysius Schmitz, 91, of Independence, IA died on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA
Ted was born on December 28, 1928 in Waterloo, IA the son of Frank and Helen (Burbach) Schmitz, He was raised in rural Raymond, IA and attended the Raymond Country Schools. He went on to graduate from Our Lady Victory Academy (OLVA) Catholic High School in Waterloo, IA in 1946. For several years he helped his dad on his farm near Raymond until he entered the United States army in 1951. On June 1, 1954 he married the love of his life, Mary Jo Megonigle at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. The couple made their home on the family farm in rural Raymond, IA for several years. In 1957 they purchased a farm in rural Independence, IA. Ted loved to farm and work with his hands. He always had a project, or something that needed to be built or fixed. They retired to a house in Independence in 1992. Ted continued to help his sons farm for many years.
He is survived by his children; Stephen (Peg) Schmitz, Cedar Rapids, IA, Joseph (Elena) Schmitz, Independence, IA, Elizabeth (Doug) Decker, Independence, IA, Michael (Tammy) Schmitz, Cedar Rapids, IA, Tony (Claire) Schmitz, Chicago, IL, Jim Schmitz, Independence, IA, thirteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two brothers; Mathias Schmitz, Jesup, IA, and Frances “Fritz” Schmitz, Norman, OK, two sisters-in-law; Iona Copenhaver, Rowley, IA, and Betty Lyon, Independence, IA, and a brother-in-law, Keith Megonigle, Independence, IA, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Jo, two sisters: Helen Fischels and Agnes Mangrich, and a brother, George Schmitz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 from 4:30 until 7:30 PM at the Reiff Family Center and Funeral Home in Independence, IA. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cedar Valley Hospice 801 1st St Independence, IA 50644. To leave an online condolence go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
