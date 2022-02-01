Feb. 20, 1940-Jan. 28, 2022
MT PLEASANT-Theodore R. Hart (81) of Mt. Pleasant, IA, went to his Heavenly Home January 28, 2022. Ted was born in Mt. Pleasant in a log cabin on Feb. 20, 1940 to Ronald & Bertha Mills Hart.
Survivors include former wife, Janet Wright, sons Larry Hart (Sue Anne) of Palm Bay, Fl, Jim Hart (Holly) of Jacksonville, NC, Tony Hart (Jenny) of Snowville, VA, and Shawn Hart (Christina) of Ottumwa, IA, 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, brother Gary, sisters, Janet Young, Joan Millard, Berta Pearson, Ginger Robertson and Cherry Hermanstorfer.
Service Feb. 4 at Murphy Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant.
