August 6, 1940-February 19, 2022

JANESVILLE-Theodore Hool, age 81, of Janesville, Iowa, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Ted was born on August 6, 1940, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of James and Nona (McMillian) Hool. He was a 20-year retired United States Navy Veteran, serving from 1957 to 1978. He then went to work for the United States Post Office as a letter carrier in Cedar Falls, from 1978 to 2000. On November 9, 1979, Ted was united in marriage to Marla Thompson at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville. After retiring from the post office Ted worked as Walmart Greeter in Waverly, Iowa, until 2007.

Ted was a past member of First Baptist Church in Waverly, AMVETS Post 49 in Cedar Falls, and American Legion post 522 in Janesville. His main interest was golfing with close friends and AMVET Golfers. In his spare time, he refurbished and recycled broken golf tees which he had collected over 125,000.

Ted’s memory is honored by, wife Marla Hool of Janesville; five sons, Steve (Janice) Johnson of Fredericksburg, Iowa, Dave (Dawn) Johnson of Fredericksburg, Ross (Deb) Johnson of Waverly; John (Glenna) Johnson of Lafayette, TN, and Robert (Krista) Hool of Waverly; daughter, Johanna Hool of Austin, TX; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; brother, Max (Patty) Hool of Sioux City, Iowa; sister, Mary Cagley of Waterloo; and ten nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leo Leroy Hool; two sisters, Lila Mae Hool and June Davies; and a brother-in-law, Glen Cagley.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 23, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24, Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Ted’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187