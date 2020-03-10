Theodore H. Nieman Sr.

Ted was born Oct. 9, 1949 to Ralph and Norma Nieman. He grew up with 12 siblings. When he was 17 years old he enlisted in the Marines. Shortly after enlisting he was deployed to Vietnam where he served 2 years in the Vietnam War. After he served he came back home and married Chris Derifield. They had one daughter. They later divorced and he married Sue Stolfus. They had one daughter and a son. After they divorced he married Lynn Diggins. They had 4 children together. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, tinkering with his stuff in the garage and fishing. He spent time traveling but mostly enjoyed being at home. He will be greatly missed by many. Survived by his wife Lynn, 7 children, Heather (Dennis) Wilder, Jason Stolfus, Jackie Nieman, Amber (Adam) Holven, Jeani (Tim) Johnson, Abby Nieman (Andy Reinard), Theodore Jr. (Talia) Nieman. 19 grandkids, 10 great-grandkids and 8 siblings. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Norma, 3 sisters Billie Jo, Brenda and Leanna, 1 brother Richard Nieman, and a nephew Brandon Nieman. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 11 at 10;30 a.m. at Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo. Family is invited to gather one hour prior to service. We will have a lunch served following the service in the fellowship hall.