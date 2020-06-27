(1942-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Theodore “Bear” Nelson, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Cedar Falls, son of Albert and Ruth (Coulson) Nelson Jr. Ted married Donna Dunkelberg on July 2, 2005, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He worked at John Deere for many years, retiring in March 2001, but continued farming the rest of his life. He was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and was Past President of the Fraternal Order of Eagle's #764 in Waterloo.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Kimberly Bergman of Waterloo; a son, Steve Nelson of Waterloo; three stepsons, Ron (Courteney) Boenig of Calmar, Trevor Boenig of Cedar Rapids and Keith (Maryele Wise) Boening of Cedar Rapids; many grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Bev) Nelson of Coralville.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson, Zachary Bergman; and a sister, Virginia Bates.
Services: Private services will take place at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and a public graveside service will noon Tuesday, June 30, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Those attending are required to bring and wear a mask and to social distance.
Memorials: to the hospice of your choice.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.