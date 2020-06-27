× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1942-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Theodore “Bear” Nelson, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Cedar Falls, son of Albert and Ruth (Coulson) Nelson Jr. Ted married Donna Dunkelberg on July 2, 2005, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He worked at John Deere for many years, retiring in March 2001, but continued farming the rest of his life. He was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and was Past President of the Fraternal Order of Eagle's #764 in Waterloo.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Kimberly Bergman of Waterloo; a son, Steve Nelson of Waterloo; three stepsons, Ron (Courteney) Boenig of Calmar, Trevor Boenig of Cedar Rapids and Keith (Maryele Wise) Boening of Cedar Rapids; many grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Bev) Nelson of Coralville.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson, Zachary Bergman; and a sister, Virginia Bates.